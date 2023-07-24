Azerbaijan, Pakistan to ink LNG agreement

24 July 2023 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Pakistan will sign a long-term agreement to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the world’s cheapest spot price on July 24, 2023, Azernews reports, citing State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik.

According to the agreement Azerbaijan will offer one cargo of LNG at the prevailing world’s lowest price every month, providing Pakistan the flexibility to accept or reject the offer without giving any reason. To ensure transparency and prevent corruption, the Cabinet has approved an algorithm that guarantees the LNG cargo will be offered at the most competitive price.

Additionally, the offered price must be lower than the previous 30-day average on the LNG indices and must be the lowest price available on the day the cargo is offered.

In this unique business deal, Pakistan has the right to reject all 12 cargoes offered over a one-year period without any explanation. However, Azerbaijan is bound to offer the next cargo the following month and in the years to come. This agreement presents an unprecedented opportunity for Pakistan to access affordable LNG from around the world through Azerbaijan’s extensive trading network.

Malik emphasized that the benefits of this deal would extend to all industries and households in Pakistan. The objective of the agreement with Azerbaijan is to make cheaper fuels accessible to industries while also alleviating the burden on households.

Regarding the supply of subsidized gas to fertilizer manufacturers, Malik opposed renewing the agreement and instead proposed a direct subsidy to farmers to reduce their input costs.

