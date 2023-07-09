Azerbaijan, Tajikistan mull multilateral coop in oil supply, reconstruction of plants & transpot facility

9 July 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan will supply crude oil to Tajikistan for processing at a plant in the free economic zone (FEZ) "Dangara". According to Azernews, this was reported by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, following the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two states.

