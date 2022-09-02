Azerbaijani oil prices drop

2 September 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $4.07 on September 1 compared to the previous price, amounting to $95.6 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 1 amounted to $93.93 per barrel, down by $4.01 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $70.07 per barrel on September 1, decreasing by $4.37 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $4.1 compared to the previous price and made up $92.58 per barrel.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz