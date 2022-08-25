Minister: Azerbaijan always supports OPEC+ activity

25 August 2022 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan always supports the activity of OPEC+ which owns an efficient and effective regulatory mechanism for stabilizing the world oil market, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Azernews reports.

Underscoring that the trend of oil futures prices developing without being based on the demand-supply balance results in high volatility, decreased liquidity, and instability in the oil market, the minister stressed that this is undesirable for the oil market actors during the global energy crisis intensified by geopolitical factors.

Since April 2020, OPEC and non-OPEC countries have entered into an agreement on the reduction of daily oil output volumes.

At the 19th Ministerial Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, Azerbaijan supported the decision to increase daily crude oil output by 400,000 barrels per month in August-December 2021 and to extend the Declaration of Cooperation until late 2022, with partial adjustments to the base level of oil production from May 2022.

The Declaration of Cooperation envisaged increasing daily crude oil production volume in Azerbaijan every month from August to the end of 2021 and reducing the obligations related to cuts accordingly.

Moreover, from May 2022 to the end of the year, the calculation of Azerbaijan's oil production obligations will be continued on the basis of the existing base. In other words, 718,000-barrel daily crude oil production in October 2018 in Azerbaijan will remain the base level for determining the output level next year.

