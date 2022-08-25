Azerbaijani oil prices up

25 August 2022 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $0.45 on August 24 compared to the previous price, amounting to $101.52 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 24 amounted to $99.9 per barrel, up by $0.43 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $77.86 per barrel on August 24, increasing by $0.42 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $0.46 compared to the previous price and made up $98.89 per barrel.

