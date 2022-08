24 August 2022 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The current rates of excise duty on gasoline and diesel fuel have been changed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed the corresponding degree

According to the decision, the excise rate for AI-92 gasoline has increased from 42 to 42.5 percent, and for diesel fuel - from 18 to 18.3 percent.

