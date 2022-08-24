Azerbaijani oil prices up

24 August 2022 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $4.47 on August 23 compared to the previous price, amounting to $101.07 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 23 amounted to $99.47 per barrel, up by $4.44 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $77.44 per barrel on August 23, increasing by $4.56 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $4.59 compared to the previous price and made up $98.43 per barrel.

