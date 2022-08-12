Kazakhstan to sell crude oil through Azerbaijani pipeline

12 August 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, Azernrews reports.

According to a direct source, Kazakhstan's state oil firm Kazmunaigaz (KMG) was in advanced discussions with the trading arm of Azerbaijan's state firm SOCAR to allow 1.5 million tonnes per year of Kazakh crude to be sold through the Azerbaijani pipeline that delivers oil to Türkiye’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.

The final contract is due to be signed at the end of August with flows through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline starting up a month later, the source said.

Another 3.5 million tonnes per year of Kazakh crude could start flowing in 2023 through another Azerbaijani pipeline to Georgia's Black Sea port of Supsa, two sources said.

Over 700 companies with Azerbaijani capital are presently registered in Kazakhstan, and about 60 companies with Kazakh capital are registered in Azerbaijan.

The main export products from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan are mineral resources (oil and gas), chemical raw materials, grain, barley, tobacco products, carbon steel rolling, and electrical equipment. Azerbaijan exports petroleum products extracted from bituminous materials, ethylene polymers, components for machines and mechanisms, prefabricated buildings, etc. to Kazakhstan.

