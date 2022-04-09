By Trend

The value of payments for natural gas sold by AzeriGas Production Union was 19 percent more over 1Q2022 compared to January through March 2021, Director General of the AzeriGas Production Union Ruslan Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He noted that over the reporting period, 94.5 percent of total payments were collected.

"A total of 92 percent of payments were collected among population and 98 percent among non-physical persons. The value of fees collected is 19 percent more compared to January through March 2021. The value of fees collected among population category increased by 2.8 percent compared to last year and by 35.5 percent among non-physical persons," Aliyev noted.

The loss of natural gas stood at 7.6 percent of the total volume used from January through March 2022, which is 2.2 percent less than during the same period last year, director general added.

"Natural gas losses amounted to nine percent in March 2022, which is 1.8 percent less than the same period last year," Aliyev said.

