By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan exported 2.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe worth around $450 million in Jan-June of 2021, the State Customs Committee has told local media.

Italy was the top importer of Azerbaijani gas among the European countries, buying 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas for $363 million. Another European country Greece bought 266 million cubic meters worth $69 million from Azerbaijan while 119 million cubic meters of gas worth $16.7 million was sold to Bulgaria.

In addition, 6.2 billion cubic meters of gas (for $880 million) was delivered to Turkey and 1.9 billion cubic meters for$ 252 million were sold to Georgia. Azerbaijan’s gas supplies to neighbouring Iran amounted to 84 million cubic meters for $3 million.

The total volume of the exported gas from Azerbaijan in January-June 2021 amounted to 10.3 billion cubic meters, which was 57.3 percent higher than in the same period last year, the State Committee added.

"During the reported period, the export of declared gas from Azerbaijan amounted to $1.5billion (growth by 25.8pct). The share of gas export amounted to 18 percent of the total export from Azerbaijan in the reported period,” the Committee noted.

The SCC maintains export statistics based on the declaration. The gas sales declaration is provided after the actual sale, and not at the time of its pumping through the pipelines.

Azerbaijan began gas supplies to Europe on December 31, 2020 and will deliver 5-5.5 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas to Europe in 2021.

