By Trend

‘Aghdam 1’ and ‘Aghdam 2’ substations with a voltage of 110 kilovolts are being built in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Teymur Abdullayev, Head of the public relations department of Azerenerji OJSC, told Trend.

According to Abdullayev, work has been completed at the Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 small hydroelectric power plants (HPPs).

New substations with a voltage of 110 kilovolts are being built in all the liberated districts of Azerbaijan, he said.

The head of the department stressed that the ‘Shusha’ substation has already been commissioned, and the new ‘Fuzuli’ substation with a voltage of 110/35/10 kilovolts was built in three months.

According to Abdullayev, the importance of the 110/35/10 kilovolt Shukurbayli substation lies in the fact that it is the power supply for the Fuzuli, Shusha, Jabrayil, Gubadly and Zangilan substations.

“A new 110-kilovolt substation and a double-circuit transmission line are currently under construction in Kalbajar district. At the same time, a similar power transmission line is being built in Jabrayil, Gubadly, Zangilan districts,” he said.

