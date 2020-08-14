By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan accounted for 18.7 percent of total volume of fuel imported to neighbouring Georgia in January-July in 2020, becoming second largest fuel supplier to Georgia after Russia, local media reported with the reference to the Union of Oil Products Importers of Georgia on August 13.

The country’s fuel exports to Georgia in the reporting period amounted to 114,000 tons.

It should be noted that Georgia imported 212,800 tons of fuel from Russia during the reporting period. Additionally, Romania was third with 110,300 tons.

Georgia imported a total of 608,300 tons of gasoline and diesel fuel, which is by 4.6 percent or 27,000 tons more than in the same period last year.

It should be noted that in the first half of the year, Azerbaijan increased export of oil and petroleum products to 773,515 tons, which is by 2.4 times or 453,817 tons more than in the same period in 2019. Gas exports amounted to 6.5 billion cubic meters, which is by 16.9 percent more than in the same period last year. In addition, some 14.7 million tons of oil (including condensate) were exported in the first half of 2020, which is approximately by 900,000 tons or 5.9 percent less than in the same period of 2019.

