SOCAR-Petrofac Joint Venture (JV) signed a Project Management Services contract to support BP’s operations in Azerbaijan and Georgia, the official website of the Petrofac company posted on December 16.

The three-year contract will support both onshore and offshore activity for BP operated projects in the Caspian Sea area including Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP).

Managing Director of Petrofac EPS East Mani Rajapathy spoke about the company’s collaboration with SOCAR and BP: “We continue to expand our service offering in the region with our key partner SOCAR. Petrofac has been active in Azerbaijan for over 15 years, providing skills development opportunities and services across the country’s oil and gas and petrochemical industries, so this award further underpins our international presence. We have worked with BP previously in the region and we are well positioned and committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient support in the delivery of their significant projects moving forwards in Azerbaijan and Georgia”.

SOCAR’s Vice-president for HR, IT and regulations Khalik Mammadov also stated his opinion about the further advantage of the aforementioned project: “We have established a successful partnership with Petrofac that continues to flourish. The Joint Venture combines our respective experience, local knowledge and depth of capabilities. I am delighted with this latest award to support BP in the Caspian region, which has become one of the major oil and gas producing areas in the world”.

It should be recalled that Petrofac and SOCAR formed a Joint Venture in December, 2017. The sides signed a Shareholders Agreement aiming at pursuit of training opportunities across the country’s oil&gas and petrochemical industries.

Under the Agreement, SOCAR’s stake in the Joint Venture has been determined at 51 percent and Petrofac’s at 49 percent.

The Joint Venture provides tested, contemporary training and educational services for the workers of Azerbaijan’s energy sector and those engaged in energy projects in other countries.

Petrofac brings its extensive experience of designing, building and operating unique training facilities which combine immersive technical training techniques and digital technology. In order to improve the links between academic education and production, the company also provides capability to develop and assure competence across the HSSE, engineering, construction, operations, maintenance and drilling disciplines.

SOCAR is focused on driving nationalization initiatives and its experience of establishing and operating energy-related facilities, including training centres, which are fully utilized within the Joint Venture. SOCAR realizes its competitive advantage by having the opportunity to provide training and certification services to personnel of foreign companies, thus utilizing the commercial potential of training centres at its disposal.

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), founded in 2005, is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets and supplying natural gas to industry.

SOCAR conducts various petroleum activities in countries such as Georgia, Turkey, Romania, Switzerland, Germany and Ukraine, including trading activities, mainly in Switzerland, Singapore and Nigeria.

