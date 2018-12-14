By Trend

In connection with the accident Dec. 12 on the Artem-Makhachkala power line of the Russian energy system, Azerbaijan’s energy system provided the Dagestan power grid (Derbent substation) with electricity of 140-160 MW from 08:52 to 20:51 (GMT +3), Trend reports citing Azerenergy OJSC.

Energy was exported on the basis of an agreement on mutual assistance in an emergency signed between Azerbaijan and Russia.

In July-November 2018, under the agreement, the mutual exchange of electricity was carried out during the repair and emergency modes in the power systems of both countries.

In this regard, the volume of electricity imported by Azerbaijan from Russia amounted to 16.4 million kilowatt-hours, while the volume of electricity exported by Azerbaijan to Russia amounted to 32.4 million kilowatt-hours.

