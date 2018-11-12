By Leman Mammadova

There are wide opportunities for the development of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan. A new step has been taken to develop the wind power, a type of energy generated from alternative energy sources, aimed at reducing dependence of the country on oil and gas resources which can be exhausted.

"Azeralternativenergy" LLC under the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources negotiates with a number of foreign investors to finance projects for wind power plants in the Caspian Sea, the chairman of the company Agshin Bakirzade told Trend:

“This industrial type station will be located at sea, which will extend from Pirallahi to Chilov Island. Relevant feasibility study was carried out for the project. The capacity of the station is planned at 200 megawatts," he said.

Bakirzade added that the cost of alternative energy production is high and electricity tariffs are very low, so it is difficult to attract investors.

Therefore, stimulating green tariff system is expected to be applied to attract both local and foreign investors to invest in this area. This mechanism provides addition to the cost of generated electricity.

Arab countries, China and Canada act as potential investors, showing great interest in the project.

Implementation of the project will create a new source for energy generation, an electricity grid infrastructure close to consumers in the Absheron peninsula, and, thus consumers will be provided with electric power supply stability. In addition, natural gas used for the production of electricity will be saved and harmful emissions to the atmosphere will be reduced.

Compared to the wind farms onshore, less wind turbines are required for offshore farms as the wind speed and direction are stronger in the sea, and as a result it provides more efficiency while providing the same amount of electricity as onshore turbines. The only con of offshore farms is the high cost of technology used to transmit the energy.

The world’s largest offshore wind farm is located in the UK.

