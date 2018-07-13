By Trend

The US Department of State strongly supports the Southern Gas Corridor project, which will provide keen and tough competition to Russian gas in terms of supplies to Europe, Vincent Campos, Spokesperson of Bureau of Energy Resources U.S. Department of State told RIA Novosti.

"We are working closely with our European partners to improve energy security by helping to diversify fuel supplies in terms of its types, routes and supplier countries. For example, the United States strongly supports the Southern Gas Corridor project (which includes the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic (TAP) gas pipelines), which will diversify gas imports in Europe by means of large gas supplies to the region through the Caspian Sea in 2019-2020," he said.

A ceremony to launch Phase 0 of TANAP took place June 12 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

TANAP, together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz