The night stage of the Efes-2018 international exercises held in Turkey's Izmir was conducted at the Doganbey training ground on May 9, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message.

First, the ministry’s enlarged delegation led by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the exhibition of the Turkish defense industry and got acquainted with models of modern weapons and military equipment.

Then the Azerbaijani delegation together with high-ranking representatives watched the night stage of the exercises.

