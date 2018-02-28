By Trend

The first cargo of polypropylene was produced for testing purposes at the SOCAR Polymer, a polymer plant of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, in Sumgait city on Feb. 27, the SOCAR said in a message Feb. 28.

The test production process took place with the participation of SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev. As part of the working visit, Abdullayev visited facilities of the Azerikimya Production Union, a carbamide plant and the SOCAR Polymer plant.

“The work continues to update the technological units of the Azerikimya Production Union,” the message noted. “The company is also working on the construction of new units and auxiliary sites. Azerikimya’s modernization will be completed in 2019.”

Construction is at the completion stage at the SOCAR carbamide plant, and the adjustment work will begin in a month.

“Production (of ammonia) at the plant will be launched in August, and it is planned to start producing carbamide in October,” the message said. “As many as 150,000 tons of products will meet the consumption needs in the domestic market, and Azerbaijan will annually save $55 million, which are spent on the imports of carbamide. The remaining 450,000-500,000 tons of products will be sent for exports.”

The polypropylene plant as part of the SOCAR Polymer project will be launched in the second quarter of this year, and the polyethylene plant will be launched in the fourth quarter of this year.

The SOCAR Polymer project is carried out in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.

At the first stage, production capacity of SOCAR Polymer will total 120,000 tons of polyethylene and 180,000 tons of polypropylene. The total capacity may reach 570,000 tons by 2021.

