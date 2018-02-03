By Trend

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $70.5 per barrel on January 29-February 2 or $1.06 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $70.9 per barrel, while the lowest price was $70.04 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $66.2 per barrel on Jan. 29-Feb. 2 or $1.86 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $66.83 per barrel and the lowest price was $65.5 per barrel on Jan. 29-Feb. 2.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $68.15 per barrel on Jan. 29-Feb. 2 or $1.86 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $68.59 per barrel and the lowest price was $67.59 during the reporting period.

---

