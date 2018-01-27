By Trend

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $71.56 per barrel on Jan. 22-26 or $0.69 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $72.18 per barrel, while the lowest price was $70.94 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $68.06 per barrel on Jan. 22-26 or $0.23 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $68.53 per barrel and the lowest price was $67.83 per barrel on Jan. 22-26.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $70.01 per barrel on Jan. 22-26 or $0.49 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $70.58 per barrel and the lowest price was $69.53 during the reporting period.

