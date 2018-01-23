By Trend

The construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, was completed by 65 percent as of 2017, said a message published on the website of TAP AG consortium.

“This includes all engineering and procurement scope as well as the progress on the 12 pipeline construction steps onshore, offshore construction and installation, the construction of above ground installations (block valve stations, compressor stations and pipeline receiving terminal) as well as offshore pipeline installation,” said the consortium.

TAP, worth 4.5 billion euros, is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU.



TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP’s shareholders are: BP (20 percent), State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz