The joint venture of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and US KBR Engineering Company - SOCAR-KBR Limited Liability Company (SKLLC) has been awarded two contracts for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, said a message from KBR.

The joint venture has been awarded two separate Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts for a new Production, Drilling, Quarters (PDQ) platform – the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform – to be located in the ACG field.

The contracts, which were awarded by the Azerbaijan International Oil Company, cover the provision of FEED services for the new platform, along with associated brownfield tie-ins to other existing platforms in the ACG field, and a separate contract for the subsea services FEED, according to the message.

Following previous awards to other regional and international clients, these contracts mark the 4th and 5th awards to the joint venture, SOCAR-KBR Limited Liability Company (SOCAR-KBR), since its inception in mid-2015.

"Through the Azerbaijani engineering company, SOCAR-KBR we are partnering KBR's proven tools, systems, and procedures and our project track record in the Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia (AGT) region with SOCAR's operation knowledge and experience in the oil and gas sector," said Jay Ibrahim, President, EMEA. "KBR has been working in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (AGT) region since 1993 which gives us unrivalled experience and knowledge of existing on and offshore greenfield and brownfield assets. During that time, KBR has completed over 25 million man-hours of work with zero lost time incidents."

"These projects will be led by the Caspian engineering team in London with maximum local execution support from the Baku office where local engineers are delivering various projects under the SOCAR-KBR umbrella," Ibrahim continued. "We are proud that currently more than 75% of our Baku based SOCAR-KBR team are Azerbaijani engineers."

The value of the contract was booked into the backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Engineering & Construction business segment in Q4 of 2017.

A contract for developing the ACG field was signed in 1994. A ceremony to sign a new contract on development of the ACG block of oil and gas fields was held in Baku Sept. 14, 2017.

The new ACG participating interests are as follows: BP - 30.37 percent; AzACG (SOCAR) - 25 percent; Chevron - 9.57 percent; INPEX - 9.31 percent; Statoil - 7.27 percent; ExxonMobil - 6.79 percent; TP - 5.73 percent; ITOCHU - 3.65 percent; ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) - 2.31 percent.

