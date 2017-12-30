By Trend

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $68.32 per barrel on Dec. 25-29 or $2.06 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $68.59 per barrel, while the lowest price was $68.18 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $65.01 per barrel on Dec. 25-29 or $2.55 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $65.3 per barrel and the lowest price was $64.83 per barrel on Dec. 25-29.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $66.25 per barrel on Dec. 25-29 or $2.15 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $66.54 per barrel and the lowest price was $66.08 during the reporting period.