Weapons were bought with money at world prices—down to the last bullet - President Ilham Aliyev

3 October 2026 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Whatever we acquired, we purchased with money. That includes all weapons, which were bought with money at world prices—down to the last bullet, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

"Today, wars are going on in various places. Everyone has a big backer behind them, so to speak – some even have several. But we stood alone. All those big backers were against us. The co-chairs of the Minsk Group were against us. Today they are leading states in the world; just look at whom we waged war against. They stood behind Armenia and continue to stand behind it today, each in their own way. Therefore, we take pride in our Victory, our courage, our resolve, our people, and our state. This, too, serves as a serious barrier against ideological provocations. Of course, our ideological space must be free from foreign elements and foreign influences. This is, at the same time, our foreign policy strategy. We build our foreign policy – and must continue to do so – in such a way that no one interferes in our affairs. We need no one's help or patronage. When we needed help, no one helped us. When we had one million refugees, no one reached out to us. Whatever we acquired, we purchased with money. That includes all weapons, which were bought with money at world prices—down to the last bullet. I tell you this with full responsibility as Supreme Commander-in-Chief and as the person overseeing all these matters. You know how much Azerbaijan has armed itself since 2003, establishing local production and purchasing from abroad. Not once were we granted a single manat or single dollar discount. In fact, sometimes they sold to us at prices several times higher than the world market rate, and we were forced to turn a blind eye to it. Therefore, this is a very serious matter," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was held yesterday at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 to 19. A total of 16,239 people attended the conferences.

The reporting conferences heard reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set after the 7th Congress and discussed the results achieved.