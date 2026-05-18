UN General Assembly President: WUF13 offers an opportunity to strengthen action on the housing crisis

18 May 2026 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“Accessible, safe, and decent housing for all is a fundamental human right. It constitutes the foundation for dignity, health, safety, and opportunity. Today, this foundation still remains inaccessible to far too many people. More than 1.1 billion people still live in informal settlements or slums, while over 300 million remain homeless,” said Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in a video message to participants during the opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku.

“The 13th Session of the World Urban Forum takes place at a critical juncture, offering an opportunity to strengthen action on the housing crisis while linking it to the broader challenges of sustainable urbanization. Let’s be honest: there is no simple solution to a crisis of this scale. Building more homes is essential, yet it will not be enough on its own,” the UN General Assembly President underlined.