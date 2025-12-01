President: We attach great importance to development of friendship and cooperation with Romania

1 December 2025 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

“We attach great importance to the development of friendship and cooperation with Romania, our friend and partner,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory letter to President of Romania Nicușor Dan on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, Azernews reports.

In his letter, President Ilham Aliyev noted, “Today, we are pleased with the expansion of the Azerbaijan–Romania bilateral cooperation agenda, built on good traditions and solid foundations, as well as with the enrichment of our fruitful joint activities with new content in the trade, economic, energy—particularly green energy—cultural, humanitarian, and other fields, alongside the strengthening of our strategic partnership.

I am confident that the traditional friendly relations between our countries and our fruitful cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, will continue to expand through our joint efforts in the interests of our peoples, and that our strategic partnership will further deepen.”