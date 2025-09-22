Over 1,400 explosive devices neutralized in liberated areas in one week
Between September 15 and 21, a total of 14 anti-tank mines, 95 anti-personnel mines, and 1,286 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the weekly report of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).
During the same period, 1,130.6 hectares of land were cleared of mines.
Mine clearance operations were carried out by ANAMA in coordination with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies.
The operations covered the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadly, and Zangilan, as well as the liberated villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Eskipara, Kheyrymly, and Gizilhajily in the Gazakh region.
