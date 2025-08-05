Large-scale drug operation in Azerbaijan results in seizure of 41 kilograms of narcotics

5 August 2025 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijani law enforcement authorities carried out major anti-narcotics operations on August 4, uncovering a substantial amount of illegal substances and wild cannabis plants across the country, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), police officers seized a total of 41 kilograms of narcotics and discovered 6,124 wild hemp bushes weighing 4.2 tons, which were subsequently destroyed.

The ministry’s press service emphasized that decisive and consistent efforts are underway to combat drug-related crimes, noting that operations of this scale reflect the government’s firm stance on eradicating the cultivation and trafficking of narcotics.