President Ilham Aliyev extends national holiday greetings to Philippine counterpart

12 June 2025 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, President of the Republic of the Philippines, as his country celebrates the national holiday – Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads: “On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of the Philippines – the Independence Day.

I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and the Philippines will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the Philippines.”