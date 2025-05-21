Azerbaijan prepares legal amendments to strengthen gender equality and labor protections

21 May 2025 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Draft amendments to the Labor Code, the Code of Administrative Offenses, and the Law “On Guarantees of Gender (Men and Women) Equality” have been prepared, according to the 2024 report of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children's Issues, Azernews reports.

The document was presented during a session of the Milli Majlis Committee on Family, Women and Children's Issues, where it was noted that the draft law has been refined with input from relevant state institutions.

The amendments are currently under review by the appropriate authorities for approval.

It is worth mentioning that the Law “On Guarantees of Gender (Men and Women) Equality” aims to prevent discrimination and sexual harassment in labor relations. It aligns with Goal 5 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals—promoting gender equality and empowering all women and girls.