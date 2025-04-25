Azerbaijan’s foreign minister hosts EU’s top diplomat

25 April 2025 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting marks a significant step in enhancing diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and the European Union, underscoring the importance of strategic cooperation and dialogue in the region.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared via their official social media account, the two officials began their bilateral talks on key matters of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, has met with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!