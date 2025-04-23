Nakhchivan and Urumqi sign sister city agreement to strengthen regional ties
Nakhchivan city of Azerbaijan and Urumqi city of China’s Xinjiang-Uyghur Autonomous Region are set to become sister cities, further enhancing cooperation between the two regions, Azernews reports.
That the agreement was formalized in Beijing on April 23, during a ceremony attended by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Xi Jinping of China.
The “Letter of Intent on Establishing Sister City Relations” was signed by Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Bunyad Huseynov and Mayor of Urumqi Yakub Paydulla.
The sister city status is expected to foster economic, cultural, and educational collaboration, while also aligning with broader efforts to develop regional connectivity under initiatives like the Belt and Road and Middle Corridor.
