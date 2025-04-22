Number of documents in field of energy signed between Azerbaijan, China

22 April 2025 20:14 (UTC+04:00)

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, SOCAR Green LLC, China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd., and PowerChina Resources Limited on the development of a 2 GW offshore wind energy project in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea .

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute of the People's Republic of China on the development of renewable energy and planning of the electricity system ;

An Implementation Agreement (to be exchanged) between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, PowerChina Resources Limited, and SOCAR Green LLC for the evaluation, development, and implementation of a 160 MW solar power plant project ;

An Implementation Agreement between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd., and SOCAR Green LLC for the evaluation, development, and implementation of a floating 100 MW solar power plant and a 30 MW battery energy storage system on Lake Boyukshor ;

An Implementation Agreement between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and China Energy Overseas Investment Co. Ltd. concerning the evaluation, development, and implementation of an offshore wind energy project in Azerbaijan;

The Investment Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Universal Solar Azerbaijan LLC regarding the 100 MW Gobustan Solar Power Plant Project in Azerbaijan;

On April 22, within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the People's Republic of China, several documents were signed between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy and Chinese companies.

