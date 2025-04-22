Drone-assisted drug smuggling attempt from Iran to Azerbaijan thwarted at border [PHOTO]

22 April 2025 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On April 21, Azerbaijani border guards foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics from Iran using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Azernews reports, citing the State Border Service.

The incident occurred in the service area of the "Lankaran" border detachment. As a result of prompt border search and operational measures, 6 kilograms and 600 grams of marijuana were seized from the border area.

The narcotics were reportedly being transferred from the Islamic Republic of Iran into Azerbaijani territory by drone.

Authorities confirmed that operational and investigative actions are underway regarding the incident.