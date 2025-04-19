Mahir Emreli scores again for Nürnberg in 2. Bundesliga
Azerbaijani international Mahir Emreli continues to make his mark in Germany, scoring yet another goal for 1. FC Nürnberg in the 2. Bundesliga, Azernews reports.
Emreli found the net in the second minute of the match against SC Paderborn, giving Nürnberg an early lead in their home fixture during Matchday 30 of the league.
The game is still in progress, with the score currently tied at 1–1.
This marks Emreli's sixth goal in the 2. Bundesliga this season. The 27-year-old striker has also scored once in the German Cup competition, further proving his value to the team.
