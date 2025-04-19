Baku spends over 1 billion manats on education in Q1
In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan’s state budget spending on education reached 1.029 billion manats, accounting for 104.2% of the projected quarterly allocation, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.
This marks an 8.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024, representing an additional 84.4 million manats in funding.
During the reporting period, education spending comprised 12.7% of total actual budget expenditures.
It is worth noting that the total amount allocated for education from the 2025 state budget stands at 4.937 billion manats.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!