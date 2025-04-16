Traffic police enforce safety measures amid Baku downpour

16 April 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Due to heavy rainfall across Baku, traffic movement on several roads has been disrupted, prompting temporary restrictions, Azernews reports, citing the Intelligent Transport Management Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Center noted that the downpour has particularly affected parts of the city’s road infrastructure. In Nizami district, the Bağırov Tunnel on Heydar Aliyev Avenue heading toward the city center has been partially closed due to water accumulation inside the tunnel.

The center has notified the relevant authorities regarding the situation.

Additionally, traffic restrictions have been enforced at the intersection of Ziya Bunyadov Avenue and Ahmad Rajabli Street, as well as on the Airport Highway near the airport in the direction of the city center.

Authorities emphasized that police officers are currently on-site, implementing necessary measures to ensure the safety of road users.