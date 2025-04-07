Drug smuggling attempt foiled at Azerbaijani border

7 April 2025 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A significant drug smuggling attempt was thwarted at Azerbaijan’s southern border, according to a report from the State Border Service, Azernews reports.

On April 6, border guards from the Horadiz detachment observed suspicious activity involving two individuals near the state border. Following operational and search measures, two residents of the Agdash region — Bakhshaliyev Bakhshali Kamil oglu (born 1993) and Karimov Ilgar Ilham oglu (born 1996) — were apprehended while attempting to smuggle 5 kilograms 718 grams of marijuana into the country.

Additionally, the State Border Service reported a separate seizure on March 25, when 22 kilograms 400 grams of marijuana and 490 methadone M-40 pills were discovered and confiscated from the same border detachment's service area.

Investigative efforts into both incidents are currently ongoing.