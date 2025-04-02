NGOs from 13 countries appeal over environmental concerns in South Caucasus

2 April 2025 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A total of 29 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from 13 countries have addressed an appeal to the Espoo Convention Secretariat and the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) regarding environmental issues in the South Caucasus region, Azernews reports.

The appeal expresses satisfaction with the Environmental Protection First (EPF) NGO Coalition for preparing a map detailing the environmental damage caused by Armenia's mining activities to transboundary rivers.

"As civil society organizations from various countries, we declare our support for this Coalition and emphasize the importance of cooperation with EPF.

The submitted map illustrates that waste containing high concentrations of heavy metals from mining enterprises operating in Armenia is being discharged into transboundary rivers."

The appeal highlights that mining operations in the basins of Pambak (Debed), Aparan, Zangi, Vedi, Arpa, Okhchu, and Bazar rivers, which feed into the upper and middle reaches of the Kura and Araz rivers, pose a serious threat to Azerbaijan and neighboring countries that rely on these water sources.

"The severe chemical contamination of the Araz River, one of the region's main freshwater sources, poses a significant threat to human health, biodiversity, soil, and aquatic ecosystems.

We strongly condemn these activities and emphasize that they violate internationally recognized standards and principles, particularly the UNECE Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espoo Convention). This Convention underscores the importance of international cooperation and dialogue in activities that cause transboundary impacts. According to its requirements, environmental impact assessment reports of industrial facilities must be shared with all affected parties. However, Armenia's mining activities, which cause environmental harm without coordination with neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan, constitute a blatant violation of the Convention."

The appeal further states that despite repeated calls from civil society, Armenia has ignored the issue:

"This raises serious doubts about its commitment to transparency and responsible environmental governance. Armenia's economic development should not come at the cost of environmental pollution and the destruction of water resources.

We call on the EITI to consider these environmental violations when assessing transparency in Armenia’s extractive industry. Additionally, international experts, NGOs from Azerbaijan, and other foreign organizations must be granted access to industrial sites for on-the-ground monitoring.

We urge the Espoo Convention and EITI Secretariats to contribute to this process and express our readiness to engage in further discussions on the matter."

Signatories:

Laura Kezhaeva, Femina NGO, Finland

Kungiyar Matasan, Kano Advocacy Organization, Nigeria

Joseph Sever, UNASCAD, Haiti

Peter Oviti, Wote Youth Development Projects Society, Kenya

Abdulsamad Said Arreh, Social Development Organization - "Paix&Lait," Djibouti

Dare Akoqun, DA News Media Advocacy for Climate Literacy and Justice, Nigeria

Mohamed Abderrahman Cheikh Dah, Green Environment, Chad

Dr. Uzodinma Adiriyece, Afrihealth Optonet Association (AHOA) - NGO Network, Nigeria

Dr. Mohamed Lamin, Society for Environmental Protection and Sustainable Development, Nigeria

Agbavito Koku Selom, Healthy Environment Volunteers Association, Togo

Joseph Silali, 350 Kenya/ABO'S AFRICA, Kenya

Mustapha Umar Yushau, Kano Advocacy Organization, Nigeria

Nikolay Russu, Youth Vision NGO, Moldova

Aniedi Inyang, Enemas Resource Fund, Nigeria

Aamir Khan, Climate Change Forum, Pakistan

Laura Racala, Green Habits, Finland

Thulisile Maziya Sinatsisa Lubombo, Women and Girls Empowerment Organization, Eswatini

Eliud Emeri, TUBAE-International, Kenya

Polisena Akadeli, Gender and Child Protection Network, Kenya

Ridhiwani Sadiki, Civil Network for Rural Development, Kenya

Cornelius Lochuch, "Todanyatu" NGO, Kenya

George William Kofiro, Hope Community Initiative, Uganda

Mukunde Penninah, International Gender Promotion Initiative, Uganda

Joseph Ngaukon Achuka, Ayok Multi-Development Organization, Kenya

Dr. Uzodinma Adirieje, DUZAFOUND Foundation, Nigeria

Emmanuel Esio, Global Leadership Initiatives for Education, Health, and Social Development, Nigeria

Patrick Savasava, Odrapna AFRICA, Democratic Republic of Congo

Edson Mughongo, Ibanda Girls Care Initiative, Uganda

Asaduzzaman Tohin, OAB Youth Fund, Bangladesh

The Environmental Protection First (EPF) NGO Coalition recently published an interactive digital map detailing the impact of Armenia’s mining industry on the South Caucasus and the Caspian Sea. The map, available in three languages, has sparked significant international reactions. (Link: Interactive Digital Map).