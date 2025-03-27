President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend several openings and inspected construction work in Shusha

27 March 2025 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state and the First Lady also inspected the newly established catering facilities and reviewed ongoing construction work on Karabakh Street, at the Shusha Treatment and Wellness Center, and the New Shusha Mosque.

On March 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the restored historic Chol Gala Mosque and its spring in Shusha, Azernews reports.

