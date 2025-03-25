Azerbaijan’s religious leaders address UK Prime Minister over Armenian bishop’s claims

25 March 2025 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s religious leaders have sent an official letter to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, expressing concern over the misleading claims made by Bishop Ovakim Manukyan, head of the Armenian Diocese in London, and other British religious figures.

According to Azernews, the letter emphasized that Manukyan’s statements could distort facts and harm the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The religious leaders underscored that Azerbaijan guarantees freedom of worship, with various religious communities coexisting peacefully. They also clarified that the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict was rooted in Armenia’s occupation of Garabagh, not religious differences.

Addressing the issue of Armenians on trial in Azerbaijan, the leaders stated that these individuals are accused of war crimes rather than being prisoners of war. They criticized calls for their release as inconsistent with justice.

The Azerbaijani religious figures expressed gratitude to the UK for maintaining a neutral stance and voiced confidence that Britain would continue supporting peace and justice efforts in the region.

The letter was signed by Allahshukur Pashazadeh, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, along with representatives of Azerbaijan’s Jewish and Christian communities.