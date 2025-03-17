Western Azerbaijani Community outlines path to regional stability

17 March 2025 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

As is well known, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, which spanned more than three decades and began with violence against Azerbaijanis in Armenia's Qafan district in 1987, caused significant damage to the Republic of Azerbaijan and immense suffering for its people.

According to Azernews, this statement was included in a declaration by the West Azerbaijan Community.

“With the Republic of Azerbaijan restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty, the conflict is now in the past, opening the door for permanent peace and justice in the region. A political process addressing these issues has been initiated between the two states, thanks to Azerbaijan’s efforts.

“Recently, it was reported that Armenia, during negotiations on a draft agreement covering multiple topics, has accepted Azerbaijan’s proposals on two outstanding points. However, this is not sufficient," the statement noted.

The declaration emphasizes that for lasting peace and justice, Armenia must fulfill its remaining obligations. These include creating conditions for the safe and dignified return of Western Azerbaijanis to their homes, ensuring unhindered transit, removing territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its constitution and laws, and formally requesting the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Other commitments include acknowledging responsibility for its occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the resulting significant damage, and violence against Azerbaijanis, as well as compensating for these harms. Armenia must dismantle all institutions of the illegal regime in its territory, end the glorification of war criminals, halt its armament programs, and return weapons it has acquired.

The West Azerbaijan Community has called on the international community to pressure Armenia to meet these obligations, ensuring progress toward lasting regional stability.