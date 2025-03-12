Azerbaijan explores stronger ties with Eurasian Development Bank

12 March 2025 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister, Sahil Babayev, has met with a delegation led by Nikolay Podguzov, the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Podguzov provided detailed information about the establishment and operations of the EDB, its current members, and the projects it has financed in member countries. He emphasized that there are significant opportunities for cooperation between the bank and Azerbaijan, highlighting that various projects in different sectors could be financed in the country.

Minister Babayev, in turn, stressed Azerbaijan's interest in further expanding its cooperation with international financial institutions, noting that the possibility of enhancing collaboration with the Eurasian Development Bank would be considered.

The discussion also covered topics related to the bank’s activities, project financing procedures, and other areas of mutual interest. The meeting marked a significant step toward strengthening bilateral ties and fostering collaboration between Azerbaijan and the EDB.