Moderate 4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Lerik
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Lerik region, Azernews reports, citing the Republic Seismological Service Center.
The earthquake was recorded 11 kilometers southwest of the Yardımlı station, within the Lerik district. The seismic event took place at 07:49 local time, with the epicenter located at a depth of 15 kilometers.
The tremor was felt in the southern regions of Azerbaijan, particularly in Yardımlı and Lerik. Local authorities have yet to report any significant damage or casualties. Seismologists continue to monitor the situation for any aftershocks. The region is known for occasional seismic activity, and local experts continue to assess the situation to ensure that there are no further risks to the population.
