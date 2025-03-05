Erdoğan hails Iğdir-Nakhchivan pipeline, says it is to meet Nakhchivan’s gas needs for 30 years

5 March 2025 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the Iğdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline as a symbol of common destiny between Türkiye and Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the new pipeline inauguration ceremony, the Turkish leader noted that the 80-km pipeline built by BOTAŞ with a daily transport capacity of up to 2 million cubic meters, will meet all of Nakhchivan's natural gas needs for at least 30 years. He also stated that Ankara plans to take new steps to support Nakhchivan, particularly in electricity supply.

President Erdoğan assured that Türkiye will continue to support Azerbaijan, “Just as we saw Azerbaijan by our side in our most difficult days, especially in the aftermath of the February 6 earthquakes, we will be by our brothers' side whenever they need us.”