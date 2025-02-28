Irrigation canal damaged by Armenian invasion restored [PHOTOS]

28 February 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

In the Tapqaraqoyunlu village of Goranboy district, an irrigation canal that had fallen into disrepair due to years of occupation has been fully restored and returned to use, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency for Water Resources.

The Agency noted that the restoration of the canal, which draws water from the İncechay River and spans a total length of 7 kilometers, was carried out with the assistance of equipment from the Goranboy Water Melioration Systems Operation Department. The canal was cleared of silt and overgrown vegetation. As a result, irrigation of 1,500 hectares of farmland in Tapqaraqoyunlu has significantly improved.

Additionally, to enhance the efficiency of irrigation systems in the region, 986 sub-artesian wells, 16 pump stations, and irrigation canals with a total length of 2,277 kilometers have been put into operation. Throughout the year, pumps of 1,035 sub-artesian wells have undergone routine repairs, and 46 new pumps have been installed.

Plans are underway to carry out several major and ongoing repairs in the district this year. As part of these efforts, project documents for the major repair of 34 sub-artesian wells that have completely lost their productivity have been prepared, and work will soon commence. Furthermore, a 9-kilometer stretch of the 1,020-mm pipeline at the first stage of the Sefikurd pump station, which has reached the end of its service life, will be replaced, with 400 meters of the pipeline being replaced this year.

In addition to these projects, new drinking water pipelines are planned for construction in 11 villages, and repair work will be carried out in water reservoirs and pipelines. Measures are currently being taken to ensure continuous drinking water supply for the district’s population.

In Goranboy district and the surrounding villages near the Murovdağ-Goranboy water pipeline, residents now have access to 24-hour uninterrupted drinking water. Previously, the Veyisli village received water every other day, but now it is provided daily. In the Qazanbulaq settlement and Tapqaraqoyunlu village, water supply is adjusted to meet the needs of the population.