Azerbaijani Ombudsman joins online commemoration of Khojaly genocide in Ukraine

27 February 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, participated in an online commemoration event in Ukraine marking the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide. The event was organized by Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consul in Kharkov, Azernews reports.

In her speech, Aliyeva provided detailed information on the massacre carried out by Armenian armed forces with the support of the 366th Motor Rifle Regiment of the former Soviet Army on the night of February 25-26, 1992. She emphasized that fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law were grossly violated, resulting in the brutal killing of 613 residents of Khojaly, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly people. She also highlighted that the fate of 150 hostages, including 68 women and 26 children, remains unknown.

The Ombudsman noted that Azerbaijan annually submits statements to international organizations on the Khojaly genocide, yet double standards have prevented the crime from receiving a proper political and legal assessment. She stressed the importance of recognizing the Khojaly massacre as genocide and ensuring accountability for those responsible.