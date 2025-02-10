Burkina Faso’s President expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev over AZAL plane crash

10 February 2025 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

President of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traoré expresses his condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev over the AZAL plane crash which occurred back on 25th December of 2024, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the crash of an aircraft belonging to "Azerbaijan Airlines" on December 25 last year in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, resulting in numerous casualties.

I extend my deepest condolences to you over this tragic incident and express the solidarity of the people of Burkina Faso.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest esteem and consideration.

It is important to note that on December 25, 2024, an AZAL passenger plane crashed near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan. As a result of the accident, 38 people lost their lives and 29 were injured.