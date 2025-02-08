Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry discusses foreign policy & diplomatic efforts for 2025 [PHOTOS]

8 February 2025 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

On February 7, 2025, a comprehensive Collegium meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chaired by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and heads of structural divisions.

During the meeting, the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2024, in line with the foreign policy strategy set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were reviewed.

The meeting also focused on key priorities for 2025, bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues, economic, climate, and humanitarian diplomacy, international aid efforts, diplomatic activities in the post-conflict period, the protection of the rights and freedoms of Azerbaijani citizens abroad, and the organization of the Ministry’s activities. Relevant tasks and instructions were given to ensure the smooth implementation of these priorities.