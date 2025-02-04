Construction work on "Azerbaijani Neighborhood" in Kahramanmaraş is nearing completion

4 February 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

The construction of the "Azerbaijan Neighborhood" in Kahramanmaraş, funded by the Azerbaijani government, is almost complete, Azernews reports, citing Governor Mükerrem Ünlüer of Kahramanmaraş, as he said at a press conference.

He emphasized that within the next 1-2 months, the official opening of the neighborhood will take place, and the resettlement of residents will begin shortly afterward. This project is a symbol of solidarity between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, particularly after the region faced devastating challenges in the aftermath of the recent earthquake.

To recall the Kahramanmaraş earthquake, which occurred on February 6, 2023, was a catastrophic event that significantly impacted southern Turkiye. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the region, followed by multiple aftershocks, including one of magnitude 7.5. The earthquake devastated Kahramanmaraş and surrounding areas, leading to widespread destruction, loss of life, and displacement of thousands of families.

In the wake of the disaster, Turkey received significant support from various nations, including Azerbaijan, which pledged to assist with both humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts. One of the most notable projects was the creation of the "Azerbaijan Neighborhood," a residential area being constructed to provide safe housing for displaced people in Kahramanmaraş. This initiative is a testament to the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, further strengthening their ties in the aftermath of the tragic event.